Truck Rollover On 93 Causing Gridlock Traffic, MBTA Delays

A rollover crash on 93 south is causing major traffic delays on the highway and into the city, as well as delays on the MBTA red line and certain commuter rail lines.

The crash happened near Savin Hill and there are lane closures on the highway. Traffic is backing up onto spilling onto Dorchester Avenue and surrounding areas, according to an NBC10 crew in the area.

Shuttle buses are replacing MBTA red line service between JFK/UMass and North Quincy while crews work to repair damage to a fence that's blocking the tracks. There are also impacts to the Middleborough, Kingston and Greenbush commuter rail lines.

Commuter Rail will also accommodate customers between Braintree and South Station in both directions. Middleborough and Kingston trains will stop at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK. Greenbush trains will stop at Quincy Center and JFK. https://t.co/5UXfOybgwL — MBTA (@MBTA) January 26, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Roll over on 93 has caused damage to fencing. Which has caused interference on right of way for RL trains. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/TywiGb9cbb — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 26, 2023

More details were not immediately available.