There are reports of smoke along the Red Line between Harvard and Porter stations, according to the MBTA.

Trains were standing by between Park Street and Alewife as the Cambridge Fire Department and MBTA crews investigated.

Riders may use the Commuter Rail from Porter as an alternate way to get into the city.

Additional information was not immediately available.