Red Line Service Resumes at Alewife Station, Nearly a Week After Crash

Train service at the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, resumed Friday morning, nearly a week after someone crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier crashing down.

Trains were back at the Red Line terminus — which has relied on shuttles this week to get riders to and from the Davis Square stop — but passengers may still want to leave extra time, since they'll need to come in through a smaller entrance.

After Saturday's car crash at Alewife, the Red Line of the MBTA will resume at the nearby Russell Field Headhouse.

The MBTA said that riders will need to go in through the Russell Field entrance, which is smaller and a longer walk. People should load their CharlieCards ahead of time, since the main lobby remained closed Friday morning.

Most of the parking garage reopened on Wednesday, but the fifth level and lobby floor were still closed as of Friday.

Last Saturday, authorities said a car drove into a barrier on the fifth floor of the parking garage, which pushed a 10,000 pound slab of concrete onto the roof of the station and sent glass and other debris down below.

The T said it will open the garage's levels G, 2, 3 and 4 on Wednesday, while the fifth level will remain closed and no access will be provided to the lobby after a driver crashed their vehicle into the top level of the garage on Saturday.

The 29-year-old driver is from Medford and now faces charges. Transit police said he drove through the barrier intentionally because he was looking to hurt himself.

A child was hit by glass and sent to the hospital, but MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said it could have been worse.

"This could have been an absolutely horrific event," Gonneville said during a news conference on Monday.