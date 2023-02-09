Red Line Service to Resume at Alewife on Friday; Main Lobby Remains Closed

Red Line service will resume at the MBTA's Alewife Station on Friday, almost a week after a driver crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, causing extensive damage.

The station's main lobby will remain closed, but riders will be able to access it through the Russell Field headhouse. The MBTA said there will be signage directing riders on where to go.

The parking garage and station below were closed after the crash Saturday, though the T was able to reopen parts of the garage on levels G, 2, 3 and 4 on Wednesday. The fifth level currently remains closed. Because of the limitations, the T is still suggesting riders look for alternate routes and parking if possible.

Shuttle buses have been running between Alewife and Davis stations while crews made repairs.

According to MBTA Transit Police, the motorist's actions on the 5th level of the parking garage were "intentional."

The Saturday crash on the top floor of the garage flung a 10,000-pound concrete barrier and other debris onto the station below it, prompting officials to close the garage and the station for cleanup efforts.