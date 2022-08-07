Red Sox Fans Watch Game on Boston Common Despite the Heat

It was hot, and the Red Sox lost... but that didn't deter Boston sports fans from hitting the Boston Common to support their team.

The key to an outdoor watch party during a record-setting heat wave? Plenty of refreshments.

"I've got my water bottle," said George Stutcman. "We've probably filled it about five times now." A water bottle wasn't the only thing Stutcman brought with him to keep cool. "I've got my portable fan. Keep it under my head, in my shirt. It keeps cool."

Hydration is heavily encouraged to stay healthy and comfortable in the heat. But for 6-year-old Olivia Kahassai, ice cream does the trick just as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

From the NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather Center... Today: Heat advisory through Monday 8 p.m. Highs in 90s, feeling in lower 100s. Mostly sunny, chance for brief downpours north of Mass. Pike. Tonight: temps in mid to upper-70s, partly cloudy, gusting 20 mph+. Tomorrow: Afternoon storms, hot and humid, highs in mid 90s. Cape Cod Radio Forecast: Today: Breezy, mostly sunny, highs in upper 80s, heat index in 90s. Tonight: Partly cloudy, temps in mid 70s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, highs in upper 80s, southwest wind 15-20 mph.

"It's super hot," Kahassai said with a popsicle in her hand. But Kahassai's solutions don't end with ice cream. She also has an essential connection on any hot summer day. "I'm going to a pool party after this!"

But the heat didn't bother everyone at the watch party event on Boston Common. "Give me this every day, I'm super happy with it," said John Michael Elder when asked if he'd choose the heat over the winter.

"It's not that bad," said Vanda Oliveira. "It's hot but, you know, the sun goes in and out."

With the worst of the heat behind them, many at Boston Common stuck around to enjoy the sunshine before the weekend ended. Maybe with a little ice cream.