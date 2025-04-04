Boston Red Sox

‘Ridiculously excited': Fans gather for Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park

This is the team's 125th home season and 114th played at Fenway

By Munashe Kwangwari

Red Sox fans are ready for the home opener at Fenway Park.

As of 5 a.m. Friday there was already a line outside, with excitement about the season widespread.

Mike Columbare has been coming to Fenway for opening day for 25 years and said this season feels special.

“Just ridiculously excited. You know, ownership spending money, re-signing Crochet, extending Campbell, spending money on Bregman, it’s new hope. It’s so great to see these guys actually spent money, get talent in here,” he told NBC10 Boston.

Friday is looking sunny and warm, but on Thursday fans braved a dreary day to pick up the newest team swag.

"We’re from Oxford in the UK so we flew in on Monday, it’s about a seven-hour flight. My son Teddy’s just finished his school exams so this is his big treat, we’re massive Red Sox fans,” said John Crosse

“It’s in my blood since I was born. I think it’s just, it’s a great club and it’s just a really amazing community to be a part of,” his son Teddy Crosse added.

This is the team's 125th home season and 114th at Fenway. They will play the St. Louis Cardinals.

