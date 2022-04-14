Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Home Opener Has Fenway Businesses Excited for Return of Fans

With the return of the Boston Red Sox to Fenway Park comes an expected boost to restaurants, bars and other businesses in the area

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's time to play ball once again at Fenway Park — the Red Sox are back from Detroit and ready for the home opener Friday afternoon.

"We're just ready for them to be home," said Jacob LaFrance, manager at Game On! "The whole street's preparing, it's going to be a good time."

The new season means the return of tens of thousands of fans on game days in and around Fenway Park and Kenmore Square.

"I'm pretty stressed, but I feel like we can do it," said LaFrance.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's just what neighborhood hangouts need to keep up with the strong pace emerging from the pandemic.

"Tomorrow's a huge day," said Joe Hick, director of operations at Bleacher Bar. "We're not only back to normal, but we're booming."

More on the Red Sox

mbta 5 hours ago

Busy Weekend in Boston Will Be a Stress Test for the MBTA

red sox Apr 13

Fenway Preview: Red Sox Reveal New Food Options, Improvements Ahead of Home Opener

With the home opener, the double holiday weekend, and Marathon Monday, it'll be a bonanza for business.

"It's absolutely started for us," said Shahram Khan, general manager of Liberty Hotel. "We've seen a lot of arrivals today."

It's been a long slog for Boston hotels.

"It's extremely important for our industry," said Shah. "Especially the travel and tourism industry."

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxMassachusettsBOSTONFenway Parkbaseball
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us