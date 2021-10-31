Local

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Broadcaster, Standout Player Jerry Remy Dies After Cancer Battle: Report

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and had sent it into remission several times over the years.

By Jim McKeever and Asher Klein

Former Boston Red Sox player Jerry Remy throws a ceremonial first pitch to former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley before an American League Wild Card baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Beloved television broadcaster and former star player for the Boston Red Sox Jerry Remy has died, according to a report.

The 68-year-old died Saturday, a team source told The Boston Globe. Remembrances for Remy poured in on social media Sunday morning.

Remy had stepped away from the NESN broadcast team midway through this season. His most recent public appearance came on Oct. 5. The longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster made an emotional return to Fenway Park, throwing out the first pitch prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Remy, a native of Somerset, Massachusetts, played seven seasons for the Sox in a 10-year MLB career.

Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy is taking time away from the booth to address his health. On Wednesday, Remy announced he will be stepping away from the NESN broadcast to undergo lung cancer treatment.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, but sent it into remission several times over the years.

When he stepped away from broadcasting in August, he told the Red Sox community, "As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have."

