Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MLB

Red Sox' Justin Turner Shares Positive Update After Taking Pitch to Face

It was a scary scene at JetBlue Park on Monday, but Turner says he will be OK after being treated at a Florida hospital

By Nick Goss

Justin Turner shares positive health update after taking pitch to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner took a fastball to the face during Monday afternoon's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

It was a scary scene at JetBlue Park, but it sounds like Turner is going to be OK after being treated at a Florida hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Turner provided a positive health update Tuesday morning, revealing he suffered no broken bones and thanking the medical staff who treated him.

Turner's wife, Kourtney, tweeted Tuesday evening that her husband got 16 stitches and had some swelling, but there were no fractures and his scans were clear.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

New Hampshire 24 mins ago

No Booze on the Amtrak Downeaster? NH Law Takes Effect Later This Month

The Red Sox signed Turner in January to a one-year contract with a player option for 2024. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's unknown when Turner will return to game action. The Red Sox begin the 2023 regular season March 30 when they host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBBoston Red SoxbaseballSpring Training
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us