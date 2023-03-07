Red Sox' Justin Turner Shares Positive Update After Taking Pitch to Face

Justin Turner shares positive health update after taking pitch to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner took a fastball to the face during Monday afternoon's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

It was a scary scene at JetBlue Park, but it sounds like Turner is going to be OK after being treated at a Florida hospital.

Turner provided a positive health update Tuesday morning, revealing he suffered no broken bones and thanking the medical staff who treated him.

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible! — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 7, 2023

Turner's wife, Kourtney, tweeted Tuesday evening that her husband got 16 stitches and had some swelling, but there were no fractures and his scans were clear.

The Red Sox signed Turner in January to a one-year contract with a player option for 2024. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's unknown when Turner will return to game action. The Red Sox begin the 2023 regular season March 30 when they host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.