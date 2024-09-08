Red Sox legend Wade Boggs announces cancer diagnosis

Baseball Hall of Famer and former Red Sox third basemen Wade Boggs announced this weekend that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 66-year-old vowed to beat the disease, sharing a photo of a prostate cancer patient guide, writing, "I've never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I'm going to ring that damn bell" -- referring to a tradition where patients ring a bell at the hospital once they're in remission.

I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell 💪🏻🙏 #positiveattitude pic.twitter.com/Ida9Y9mXbc — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) September 7, 2024

Boggs, whose No. 26 was retired by the Red Sox in May 2016, is considered the best third basemen in Boston history, and one of the best hitters of his generation.

His .338 batting average with the Red Sox is second only to Ted Williams, and no one has played more games at third base in the team's history.

During his 11 seasons as Boston's third baseman, Boggs was an eight-time All-Star.

He was a first-ballot inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.