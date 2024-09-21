Red Sox

Red Sox place 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation​

Rafael Devers, who turns 28 on Oct. 24, finalized a 10-year contract with the Red Sox in January 2023 that is worth $313.5 million.

By The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers follows through after hitting a solo home run, his first major-league hit, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with left shoulder inflammation.

Devers left Friday night’s 12-inning loss to the Minnesota Twins in the top of the 11th. The slugger went 1 for 4 with a walk and three strikeouts.

Saturday's game against Minnesota was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled as part of a Sunday doubleheader.

Speaking before the game was rained out, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Devers tweaked his shoulder while working in the batting cage and tried to play through it.

Devers, who turns 28 on Oct. 24, finalized a 10-year contract with the Red Sox in January 2023 that is worth $313.5 million. He is batting .272 with 28 homers and 83 RBIs in 138 games. The three-time All-Star leads AL third basemen with 12 errors.

“He made some adjustments throughout and yesterday he was like, there wasn’t much there,” Cora said Saturday. “Today, actually, we talked about something I saw mechanically, and he was very honest about it. The bat speed, it wasn’t there. We can see it.”

Catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take Devers’ spot on the roster.

