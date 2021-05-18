Red Sox Releasing Additional Tickets for Memorial Day Weekend Games at Fenway

The Boston Red Sox said they will release additional single-game tickets for the Memorial Day weekend games against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on May 29 and 30.

The tickets are being released at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and can be purchases at redsox.com/tickets.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The additional tickets are being released as a result of Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement Monday that COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits will be lifted beginning on May 29. Mayor Kim Janey announced shortly afterward that Boston will follow the state's reopening schedule.

That means Fenway Park will be able to open at full capacity on that date. Masks will also no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans, per the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Unvaccinated fans are "strongly encouraged" to continue wearing masks, the Red Sox said.

Watch Boston Mayor Kim Janey announce when the city will lift COVID restrictions amid continually improving metrics.

Fenway will continue to operate at 25% capacity for the games on May 25 and 26 against the Atlanta Braves and on May 28 versus the Marlins. Masks will continue to be required until the restrictions are lifted on May 29.