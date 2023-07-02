Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock Leaves After 1 Inning With Tight Right Elbow

Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock left Sunday’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays with tightness in his right elbow.

Whitlock came in with a 4-3 record and a 5.15 ERA in nine starts. He missed 27 games earlier this season because of right elbow ulnar neuritis, a nerve inflammation that causes numbness in the hand.

Whitlock also missed 10 games at the start of the season while recovering from right hip surgery.

Left-hander Brennan Bernardino took over for Whitlock, who allowed a two-out solo home run to Toronto designator Brandon Belt in his lone inning of work.

A three-year veteran, all with Boston, Whitlock began the day 16-9 with a 3.34 ERA in 86 career games. He made 46 relief appearances as a rookie in 2021, then started nine times in 31 appearances last season.

