Red Sox Sign-stealing Investigation Delayed Due to Coronavirus?

By Jacob Camenker

Feb 18, 2019; Lee County, FL, USA; A general view of a Boston Red Sox helmet as Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) walks on the field during a spring training workout at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

It looks like the Boston Red Sox are going to have to wait even longer for the results of the MLB's investigation into the team.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, MLB's coronavirus response plan is "taking precedent for now". And as a result, the investigation will continue to be put on hold.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has repeatedly pushed back the expected time frame of the results from the alleged sign-stealing scandal. First, it was mid-February. Then, it was pushed back a week. Then, it went into early March.

And now, the timeline is even less certain.

It's surely important to have a response ready for the coronavirus, and ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that MLB is planning to close locker rooms to media to avoid spreading the virus. They're following the lead of the NBA and NHL in that regard.

But even when factoring in the need for a virus response plan, MLB's investigation of the Sox should have been long over by this point. And now, it just feels like they don't want to finish the investigation as they continue to drag their feet.

Hopefully, the results of the Red Sox investigation will be released soon. But the longer this drags on, the more likely that the team will head into the regular season with this hanging over their head. And that's certainly a bad look for MLB and could negatively impact the Sox out of the gate.

