red sox

Red Sox SS Trevor Story leaves game after injuring shoulder on diving stop

Trevor Story was left writhing in pain after hitting the grass hard on his left arm and shoulder

By The Associated Press

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story left Boston's game against the Angels in the fourth inning Friday night after injuring his shoulder on a backhand dive to stop a hit by Mike Trout.

Story got his glove on Trout's hard grounder, but he was left writhing in pain after hitting the grass hard on his left arm and shoulder. The two-time All-Star's face also might have hit the ground.

Third baseman Rafael Devers put both hands on his head in empathy after watching the injury to Story, who stayed on the grass for about two minutes before heading to the dugout. Pablo Reyes replaced Story at shortstop.

About 30 minutes later, the Red Sox announced only that Story had left shoulder pain.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Story went 0 for 2 against Los Angeles before leaving. He is batting .226 this season, but began the night tied for the team lead with four RBIs.

Trout's hit was the Angels' first against Kutter Crawford. Boston led 4-0 after hitting three homers in the second inning.

This article tagged under:

red soxBoston Red Sox
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us