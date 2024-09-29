Red Sox

Red Sox to celebrate Joe Castiglione's career on Sunday

Mayor Michelle Wu has also designated September 29 as “Joe Castiglione Day.”

By Irvin Rodriguez

BOSTON, MA – July 28: Legendary Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione celebrates 40 years calling the games for the Red Sox throws out the first pitch before the MLB game against the Cleveland Guardians on July 28, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox announced that they will be celebrating Hall of Fame Broadcaster Joe Castiglione in pregame ceremonies on Sunday, September 29.

The ceremonies will recognize his 42 seasons in the broadcast booth, the longest tenure of any play-by-play announcer in franchise history.

Many Red Sox alumni are expected to be in attendance, including Hall of Famers Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez, Red Sox Hall of Famers Dwight Evans, Rich Gedman, and Bob Stanley, as well as Joe Morgan, Jackie Bradley Jr., Brian Daubach, Lenny DiNardo, Keith Foulke, Rich Hill, Bob Montgomery, and Trot Nixon.

"Joe Castiglione has been the voice of the Red Sox for 42 seasons, there when the Sox broke the curse two decades ago in 2004 and beloved by generations of fans,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re proud to proclaim September 29 as Joe Castiglione Day in the City of Boston, honoring his contributions to the Red Sox, to Fenway Park, and to our entire city.”

