Red Sox to Select 10 Winners in Mother's Day Contest

If mom is a baseball fan -- the Boston Red Sox want to treat her to a special Mother's Day. The team will select 10 mothers for a "Mother's Day Out at Fenway Park" on Sunday, May 8.

The Red Sox are calling for submissions for the all-expense paid day. The offer includes two tickets to the game against the White Sox, a $100 gift card to the Red Sox Team Store and a free meal at the State Street Pavilion Club or the Dell Technologies Club.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, May 7. The deadline for entry is at 5 p.m. Thursday. To nominate your mother for the prize, click here.

