Red Sox Vs. Yankees Takeaways: Lack of Clutch Hitting Dooms Boston in 4-2 Loss

Red Sox doomed by long ball, Yankees' bullpen in second straight loss

The Boston Red Sox' first win of the 2022 season will have to wait at least another day.

The Red Sox blew their second lead in as many days to the rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, allowing four unanswered runs en route to a 4-2 loss that drops them to 0-2.

Alex Verdugo (2-for-3 with a two-run home run) carried the offensive load for Boston, while starter Nick Pivetta allowed four runs over 5.2 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.

Here are our takeaways from Game 2 of 162.

Sox squander early opportunities

Just like in Friday's season opener, Boston struck first when Alex Verdugo launched a two-run home run in the second inning.

But the Red Sox failed to capitalize on several chances to extend that 2-0 lead.

Bobby Dalbec, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez went 1-2-3 after Trevor Story followed Verdugo's homer with a double in the second (his first hit in a Red Sox uniform). In the third, Boston couldn't score Rafael Devers from second with one out. In the fourth? No runs to show for first and second with no outs.

Boston finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position on the day, with the bottom of the order as the main culprit: The Red Sox' 7-8-9 hitters (Dalbec, Bradley, Vazquez and pinch hitter Christian Arroyo) went a combined 0-for-11 with 11 runners left on base.

This lineup is very strong from one through six, but Boston will need at least some contributions from the bottom third to have success as an offense.

Long balls an early issue for Red Sox pitching

Pivetta looked mostly sharp in his first outing of 2022, allowing just four hits with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Unlike Boston, however, New York made the most of its hits.

Anthony Rizzo launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning to tie the score at 2-2. Two innings later, Giancarlo Stanton blasted a two-run shot of his own to give the Yankees a lead they would never relinquish.

Red Sox pitchers now have allowed five home runs through their first two games after giving up the fewest long balls in the American League (1.09 per game) in 2021.

The Yankees boast a ton of power, and we shouldn't overreact to two games. If the Sox want to take Sunday's series finale, though, Tanner Houck will need to do a better job keeping the ball in the yard.

Yankees' bullpen befuddles Boston

Both the Red Sox and Yankees entered 2022 with questions about their relief units, but New York's group certainly looked stronger Saturday.

After Boston chased New York starter Luis Severino after three innings, the Yankees used six relievers to spin a six-inning no-hitter to end the game.

That's right: New York's bullpen didn't allow a single hit over six innings. Ron Marinaccio and Lucas Luetge recorded two strikeouts apiece, while Aroldis Chapman slammed the door in the ninth.

If the Yankees can get this kind of production from their bullpen, they're going to be a real problem.

Red Sox outfield is a web gem machine

Here's a silver lining from Saturday: The Red Sox will have a nasty defensive outfield in 2022.

Exhibit A: right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. showing off his cannon to catch Joey Gallo trying to stretch a single to a double in the second inning:

Exhibit B: left fielder Alex Verdugo making a nice sliding catch in the seventh:

And Exhibit C: center fielder Kiké Hernandez making the catch of the day by leaping to rob Aaron Judge of a home run in the fourth.

We won't see many balls dropping in the outfield this season with Verdugo, Hernandez and Bradley all in the lineup.

The question will be whether Bradley in particular provides enough at the plate to warrant being an everyday starter, or whether manager Alex Cora will have to use the 34-year-old J.D. Martinez in right more often to boost the offense.

The Red Sox will try to salvage the series finale Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, with Houck facing Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery.