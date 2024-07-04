Red, White and Boom – Clouds, Scattered Rain for Fourth of July

Clouds have already taken over for the day, and will be tough to depart.

It’s a part of a larger weather system anchored over Canada. While the rain won’t largely be all day, periods of showers with an isolated storm chance are possible around 2-7pm through Worcester, the Mass Pike and Boston.

While rain won’t threaten the skies for fireworks displays tonight, clouds may spoil the fun. High temperatures are near 85° today and will still remain mild tonight. Muggy conditions are likely too, as dewpoints near 70°.

Humidity and heat are both the theme for Friday as we round out the work week, but most of the day is dry, minus scattered rain showers through Central Vermont & New Hampshire.

The heat index is near 90° Friday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies. The larger spots of rain, and steady showers break in Saturday morning pre-dawn and won’t break until mid-morning.

Given the rain, it won’t be as hot, but still humid – which is a change of pace as of late. Sunday and Monday features dry, but hot and muggy days with heat indices in the upper 90s.