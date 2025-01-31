Connecticut resident wakes to find masked man in her bedroom: police

A Redding resident woke to find a masked man in her bedroom early Friday morning, according to police, and they have arrested a suspect who is being held on $1 million bond.

Police said it happened on Sport Hill Road.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The resident called 911 at 2 a.m. and said she was woken by a masked man in her bedroom and she was able to fight him off and he ran away, police said. No one in the house reported being injured.

The first police officer who got to the scene found an abandoned vehicle in the area and police said they later determined it belonged to the suspect.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police said they found the suspect, a 29-year-old Ansonia man, a couple houses away and took him into custody.

He was charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, disorderly conduct, threatening in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and criminal attempted sexual assault in the first degree.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and will appear at Danbury Superior Court on Friday morning.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.