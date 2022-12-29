Referee Punched by Student Athlete During Basketball Game in Cohasset: Police

A referee was allegedly punched in the face by a player at a high school boys basketball night Wednesday night in Cohasset, Massachusetts, ending the game and launching an investigation into the incident, according to police.

The game was a matchup between Cohasset High School and Excel High School of Boston, and was being held in the gym at Cohasset High School. Police were called there at around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault.

An initial investigation by Cohasset police indicated that a 17-year-old player from Excel High School punched a referee in the face during the game, according to a news release from the agency.

The game was canceled following the ordeal, and the gym was cleared out. The referee didn't need medical attention.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no further altercation, police added, saying that no players from Cohasset were involved.

“There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley wrote in the news release. “We have identified the student-athlete allegedly involved in this incident and the matter remains under investigation.”

Police have not released additional details.