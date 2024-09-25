Regular hours set to return at Somerville Central Library next week

Regular hours are set to return to Somerville Central Library.

Earlier this month, the library limited its hours after school because of safety concerns. One of the recent incidents involved a reported attack outside the library.

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne told The Boston Globe that normal hours will resume next week, with private security on hand.

“I know that the temporary hours that were modified at the Central Library have certainly been disruptive to the community, and I want to thank everyone in the community for their patience and understanding,” Ballantyne said.

The decision to restore hours after parents and city officials publicly criticized the move.