Release of Case File in 2005 Sexual Assault Allegation Against Arroyo Expected Friday

Case file documents from a 2005 sexual assault allegation investigation against Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney Ricardo Arroyo are expected to be released Friday, after a judge sided with Arroyo, who has been pushing for the city to hand over the files.

Arroyo expects that the files set for release Friday will prove he did nothing wrong, after being accused of assault.

"This is my life and I think it's important that people understand the facts of this because I have to live with these allegations now because they're in the public space," Arroyo said. "It's only fair the conclusions in the investigation are also made public."

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, running for Suffolk County district attorney next week, sued the city for the release of the full case file in the 2005 sexual assault allegation against him.

Arroyo says his image has been unfairly tarnished by the revelation that he was accused of sexual assault when he was a teenager.

Arroyo was stripped of his leadership titles on the Boston City Council following a Boston Globe report outlining separate allegations from 2005 and 2007. While he initially retained key endorsements in the district attorney's race, he lost them in droves Wednesday — a day after his accuser in the 2005 case spoke anonymously to the Globe.

Arroyo accuses his opponent, interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, of selectively leaking some of the documents to hurt Arroyo's campaign.

"By law, we do not release sexual assault files," Hayden said in a statement, pushing back on the allegation. "We’ve confirmed the existence of two sexual assault investigations involving Ricardo Arroyo."

Incumbent Hayden also came under fire following a Boston Globe report about his office's handling of a 2021 case against an MBTA Transit Police officer who allegedly pulled a gun on a driver while off-duty. The newspaper reported that an investigation launched by then-District Attorney Rachael Rollins stalled after Hayden took over.

In an order Thursday night, Boston Superior Court Justice Debra A. Squires-Lee ruled that the Boston Police Department hand over all documents, with personal information redacted, to Arroyo by 2 p.m. Friday.