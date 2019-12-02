Relentless Storm Continuing With Rain, Snow in New England

Round one of this multi-day storm is over, and we accumulated several inches of snow across southern New England.

Brattleboro, Vermont -- 14.5 inches

Williamstown, Massachusetts -- 13.5 inches

Boston, Massachusetts -- 1.2 inches

And everything in between.

The snow has turned to slush around Route 128, and all the snow is gone from the coastline with all rain continuing Monday afternoon. The wintry mix continues through the evening commute around I-495 in areas like Worcester, Hartford and Portland, Maine.

Boston will see mostly rain, as well as the south coast and southeastern Massachusetts through the evening. Snow showers are likely from western Massachusetts to southern Vermont, New Hampshire and inland Maine. After midnight, our wind direction changes as the low-pressure center tracks northeast.

We flip to snow from west to east across all of New England before midnight and through the predawn hours. The snow continues to pile up from Hartford to Manchester and Portland, and areas southeast through 6 a.m. The snow will make the morning drive challenging as it falls through noon.

The snow gradually tapers from west to east, finishing up in Hartford between 8 to 9 a.m. It may be out of Boston around noon time. Snow continues for Maine all Tuesday afternoon. The entire system will be gone for everyone in the northeast by late Tuesday night.

ADDITIONAL SNOW TOTALS:

The snow will accumulate mainly Monday evening through Tuesday morning for New England.

In Hartford, expect an additional 1-to-3-inches of snow, western Worcester County around 3 inches and there will be an extra 3-to-6-inches for Worcester, Providence, higher elevations in northern New Hampshire, the south shore, Portland, Manchester, and the Maine highlands.

An enhanced area of 6 inches and more will be across the Merrimack Valley, to just north of Boston and away from the coast, as well as through Portland, Maine and southeast New Hampshire.

WIND:

Northeast wind gusts will continue to push 40 mph, up to 50 mph across Cape Cod & the islands this afternoon. The wind remains gusty all evening turning from the north by midnight, and slowly subsiding by tomorrow afternoon to 25 mph gusts from the northwest as the storm pulls away.

COAST:

Minor pockets of coastal flooding will be possible around the high tide between 2 and 5 p.m. along northeastern facing beaches. Wave heights will be 10-to-15 inches offshore, and this will also lead to splash-over and beach erosion. Luckily our tides are astronomically low with this storm.

10-DAY:

Quieter weather settles in for mid-week with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s around Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we have a few scattered snow showers, but nothing major. The weekend will be sunny and around freezing Saturday, low 40s Sunday.

Next week, we see a little warmup with highs in the low 50s to start.