Two dogs were found and reunited with their owners after a wild ride in a stolen doggy daycare van Tuesday in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van had been stolen from town around 4 p.m. while two dogs were inside. The business offers dog day care and training services.

It had last been seen on Interstate 495 at the interchange with Interstate 95, McGrath said. The stolen van was located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. McGrath said in a tweet around 9 p.m. that the dogs were safe.

BOLO! Stolen van with two dogs inside. About 2 hours ago, stolen @Wrentham. Last seen Rt. 495 @ Rt. 95. May be headed to #Providence or #Taunton. Call 911 if seen. Also call WPD 508-384-2121 @ProvidenceRIPD @TauntonPolice @Pawtucketpolice @AttleboroPolice pic.twitter.com/kN5ECsFcde — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) May 17, 2022

Case solved. Van and dogs located. Dogs are fine! — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) May 18, 2022

The owner of Tail Blazers University, Joshua Nichols, said he was thankful they dogs were found safely as police investigate what happened.

"You have no idea how relieved we are we all," Nichols said. "Nothing else mattered -- just trying to find those dogs. These are clients dogs. Those were tough phone calls to make out of the gate… it’s just great news we got the dogs back."

The owner of the business said he stopped at the hardware store Tuesday afternoon and came out to find the van and two dogs gone, setting off a police search. The van and the dogs were found about five hours later.

“We do have a person of interest. She was in court and looking for a ride home," McGrath said.

Although police said they have a person of interest, they have not released information on any arrests.

