Massachusetts

‘Relieved': Scituate man finds wedding band after losing it at the beach

Garrett and Kaity Drew have been married for three years, and are thankful the missing ring is now back on his hand

By Jeff Saperstone

They say that what's lost can always be found, and for one Scituate, Massachusetts, couple, this rediscovery was simply incredible.

Thanks to a metal detector and luck, Garrett Drew was reunited with his wedding band.

"On the way back, walking into shore after giving up, there it is — right at my feet. Walked right over it," said Drew.

Drew's wedding band fell off his hand on Tuesday while on vacation on the beach in Eastham.


He and his wife, Kaity, thought it was gone forever. They spent the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday searching for it.

His brother even drove down a metal detector. But after nearly giving up hope, low tide revealed what he had been searching for. He spotted a little glint in the sand.

"Probably relief. I'm out of the doghouse for losing my wedding ring. Yeah, definitely relieved. Ecstatic, I couldn't believe it, especially after we stopped looking for it," said Drew.

Drew and Kaity have been married for three years, and they are just thankful that ring is now back on his hand.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsScituateEastham
