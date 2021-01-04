Local

Juan Santiago

Remains of Missing Mass. Man Found on Texas Military Base

The remains were at the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston base on Dec. 27

By Young-Jin Kim

Juan Santiago
Courtesy

Air Force officials on Monday announced the partial skeletal remains found on a Houston, Texas base belonged to a man who recently lived in Massachusetts and has been missing for months.

The U.S. Air Force Joint Base San Antonio said in a press release the remains had been identified by dental comparison as Juan Santiago, a 37-year-old man who has been missing since June.

The announcement comes after the remains were found at the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston base on Dec. 27, near Salado Creek in the northeast part of the installation.

Santiago had no known ties to the military, Air Force officials said.

In August, authorities in San Antonio sought the public's help in finding Santiago, saying he had traveled from Massachusetts to Texas with a friend in June to find employment.

An investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations into the circumstances of his death remains ongoing.

