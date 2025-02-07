Remember Salt Bae? Southern comfort food restaurant opening in former Nusr-Et Steakhouse space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a small group of southern comfort food restaurants with roots in Texas could be expanding to Boston.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is looking to open in the Back Bay, moving into the space on Arlington Street that had previously been home to Nusr-et Steakhouse. If approved, the new location would join the original restaurant in Dallas along with others in Chicago, Washington, DC, Charlotte, and Atlanta, and based on those locations, some of the offerings could include such items as fried green tomatoes, seafood gumbo, southern fried chicken, pork chops, chicken fried steak, shrimp and grits, fried catfish, chicken and waffles, and fried okra.

Nusret Gökçe (AKA Salt Bae) first opened the Boston location of Nusr-et Steakhouse in 2020, taking over the space where Nahita had been, and before that, Liquid Art House.

The address for the proposed location of Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is 100 Arlington Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all locations is at https://kitchenkocktailsusa.com/

