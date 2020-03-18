Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus in new england

Remote Coronavirus Testing Facilities Begin to Open in Mass.

A new facility to test for COVID-19 was set to open in Somerville Wednesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new stand-alone facility to test patients for COVID-19 was set to open in Somerville, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Crown Street parking lot next to Somerville Hospital will open as a testing center for COVID-19, the disease which has caused the coronavirus pandemic.

The testing center will be open only to patients within the Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) system. Patients must call their primary care providers prior to being screened.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 6 mins ago

MBTA Revises Reduced Service Due to Crowds

coronavirus 37 mins ago

RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

"Providing a stand-alone testing location supports multiple public health goals," Dr. Assaad Sayah said. "Increased ease of testing, limiting risk of incidental infection and preserving hospital resources for the most ill patients."

Another second stand-alone testing site is set to open in Shrewsbury under a tent outside of a CVS on Route 9.

The site is not yet open to the general public, and when it does, it will only be for people who've been ordered a test by a medical professional.

On Cape Cod, drive-thru testing has been made available for anyone with a doctor's order. Two sites have been made available for the procedure, including Falmouth Hospital in Falmouth and Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new england
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us