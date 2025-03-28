Render Coffee in Boston's South End is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The original location of what had once been a small group of coffee bars is shutting down, leaving only one remaining.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a poster within the South End Community Board Facebook group page, Render Coffee on Columbus Avenue is planning to close on April 5, with another poster showing a photo of a sign out front saying "Coming Soon: New Bakery/Coffee Generation." Once the South End location of Render Coffee, closes, the only location left will be in Boston's Seaport District; there had also been outlets in the Financial District and Charlestown, but those are no longer in operation.

The South End location of Render first opened in 2012, taking over the space where Uptown Espresso had once been.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for Render Coffee is 563 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA, 02119. The website for the business is at https://www.rendercoffeebar.com/