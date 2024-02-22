Renowned Boston chef to open 4 dining spots at new pickleball facility in Natick

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A well-known local chef and restaurateur is planning to open multiple options for dining at an upcoming pickleball venue west of Boston.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Chris Coombs is partnering with former tennis pro D.J. Bosse, with Coombs looking to open four restaurants at Bosse, which will be located within the Natick Mall and will include 21 pickleball courts. Exact details on the dining options are still in the works, though the article mentions that Coombs appears to be opening "a restaurant focused on rustic Italian dishes; an all-day cafe with coffee, smoothies, and baked goods; a 'courtside culinary experience'; and a sports bar and lounge with New American fare." If all goes well, both Bosse and the dining spots will open this fall.

Chris Coombs is co-founder of Deuxave in the Back Bay, Boston Chops in the South End and Downtown Crossing, and Dbar in Dorchester .

