Rep. Ayanna Pressley Arrested at Protest Supporting Abortion Rights

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley was arrested while attending a protest in support of abortion rights in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to her office.

In a statement, Pressley spokesperson Ricardo A. Sánchez said Pressley was one of several people arrested by U.S. Capitol police during the event outside the U.S Supreme Court.

“Today, Congresswoman Pressley joined her colleagues and grassroots advocates for a non-violent civil disobedience to protest the Supreme Court’s cruel and callous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip away abortion rights for everyone who calls America home," Sanchez wrote in a statement.

Pressley is one of many local lawmakers who have been vocal about their opposition to the Supreme Court decision announced last month. She says that abortion care is a "fundamental human right" and has vowed to continue the fight to protect it.

More details of the arrest were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.