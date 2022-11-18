Rep. Katherine Clark Officially Bids to Help Lead Dems in Congress

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic deputies announced Thursday they were stepping down, a member of Massachusetts' congressional delegation has stepped forward to help lead the party in the next session.

Rep. Katherine Clark announced her bid to be Democratic Whip, a position that assists party leadership in building support for their agenda, in a letter to colleagues, where she referred to what the party faces next year, when Republicans will have slim majority in the House.

"Now, we must be tough, agile, and united to stop the Republican House Majority’s dangerous agenda and take back the House," Clark wrote. "I am ready to guide this critical work as our next Democratic Whip, and I ask for your support.

Read her full letter below.

In Congress for nearly 10 years, Clark represents Massachusetts' 5th Congressional District, which includes Framingham, Natick, Woburn, Revere, Arlington and parts of Cambridge.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that after more than two decades as the Democratic Party’s leader in the House of Representatives, she will not seek re-election to serve as the party’s congressional head. Pelosi will continue to serve as the representative her district in San Francisco.

She's worked closely with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New Yorker who is considered the frontrunner to replace Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats.

Several Democratic whips have gone on to be House speaker in recent memory, including Pelosi and Massachusetts' Tip O'Neill.

Read Clark's full letter here: