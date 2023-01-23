Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Expected in Court After Weekend Arrest During Protest

The daughter of Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark is expected to appear in court on Monday morning, after being arrested over the weekend.

Riley Dowell, who is 23 years old, was arrested Saturday night, her mother announced online Sunday. The arrest came after a group of protestors gathered at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common, the city's police department said in a news release.

Protest at the Boston Common

Boston police officers were called to the reported protest around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday,

Dowell allegedly spray painted "NO COP CITY" and "ACAB," which is an anti-police acronym, onto the monument. When officers were arresting Dowell, police said that a group of around 20 protestors began to surround officers, "while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill."

One officer was hit in the face and was bleeding from the nose and mouth while arresting Dowell, according to the Boston Police Department, but the agency did not specify who it is accusing of striking the officer.

Dowell is facing numerous charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage of property by graffiti/tagging.

Second Arrest

Boston police said they arrested a second person at the monument around an hour later on Saturday night, identified as Andrea Colletti, 27, of Brighton. Colletti is facing several charges, including damage of property by graffiti/tagging, destruction or injury of personal property and resisting arrest.

Congresswoman Clark Responds

Clark, the House Minority Whip, released a statement on Sunday night, saying "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting."

"This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process," her tweet continued.

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.



This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

Dowell Expected in Court

Dowell has been scheduled to be arraigned on Monday to face her charges. Dowell and Colletti are both expected at Boston Municipal Court.

It wasn't immediately clear if either had an attorney to speak to their charges.