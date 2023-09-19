Repairs complete along Commuter Rail line in Leominster after historic flooding

Regular Commuter Rail service is returning in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, after crews spent the last week making repairs to the damaged track and washed out ground.

Last Monday's historic flooding in Leominster washed out the ground beneath the track near the city's station, and commuters who rely on public transportation have had to use bus service while repairs were ongoing. The bus diversion between Wachusett and Shirley along the Fitchburg Line is being phased out.

The threat of more rain on Wednesday looms over the city.

Keolis, the company that runs the Commuter Rail, has had crews out and has been working in conjunction with the MTBA to excavate, stabilize and rebuild the area. Teams of people had to put in 3,000 tons of stone to rebuild the railroad bed. 188 feet of concrete pipe were put in as well, with the help of the city, to improve drainage in the area.

"Riders depend on our services and I couldn’t be more proud of the decisions made to ensure safety during the storm but also to restore service so quickly," MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a news release." MBTA Railroad Operations, Keolis and the crews worked tirelessly to rebuild the infrastructure caused by the severe flooding that affected so many. I thank the residents of Leominster and our riders for their patience. As we begin to operate trains service again, our thoughts go out to all the communities impacted by these devastating floods who are still recovering."

Repairs will be complete in time for Tuesday's evening commute.