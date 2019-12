Police are investigating a shooting on Broadway in Methuen, according to a tweet from police chief Joseph Solomon.

"One person subject shot," the tweet said. "Please avoid the area."

That person is a 24-year-old Methuen man. He is in stable condition, as of 8:45 p.m.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m., police said. It is still an active scene as of 8:30 p.m.