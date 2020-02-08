Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Report: 2 Men Involved in Saugus Shooting Were Brothers-in-Law

Frank Trombetta was shot and killed by William McFeely, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

By Josh Sullivan, Melissa Buja and Young-Jin Kim

By Josh Sullivan, Melissa Buja and Young-Jin Kim

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The two men involved in a fatal shooting in Saugus on Friday were brothers-in-law.

Frank Trombetta was shot and killed by William McFeely, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office. Both men were 63 years old, and from Everett.

Trombetta was killed at the Saugus gas station in which he was a mechanic at, police said. McFeely was found dead in a 2016 Mini Cooper parked cemetery in nearby Everett, authorities said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

weather new england 11 mins ago

Chilly Weekend, Busy Next Week

esports 3 hours ago

In Boston, An Esports Team Looks to be the Next Beloved Squad

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Mobil station at 2 Essex St. just after noon, where they found Trombetta. He was a longtime employee of the gas station.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us