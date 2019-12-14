Local
Report: BC Finalizing Deal with Ohio St. Assistant Hafley

Boston College is replacing Steve Adazzio, who was fired after leading the Eagles to a 6-6 record in 2019

COLUMBUS, OH – AUGUST 27: Ohio State Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Jeff Hafley speaks to the media during an Ohio State Buckeyes football game-week press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 27th, 2019. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A person with knowledge of the situation says Boston College is finalizing an agreement with Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be the Eagles' head coach.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because an agreement had not yet been reached. Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL before joining the Buckeyes this year.

The 40-year-old New Jersey native has also coached in college at Rutgers and Pittsburgh. Hafley, who coaches defensive backs, has helped turn around an Ohio State defense that struggled last year, but enters the College Football Playoff leading the nation in yards per play allowed.

