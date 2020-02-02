Local
Report: Brady’s Instagram Post a Teaser for Super Bowl Ad

By Josh Sullivan

Patriots fans, you may have an answer to the question on everyone's mind the last few days.

What does Tom Brady's Instagram post mean?

The quarterback posted a black-and-white photo of him walking either in or out of Gillette Stadium, and it's ignited speculation about what he's trying to say.

Is he walking away from the sport? From the team? Or back into the Patriots' locker room?

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo's sources, the post was a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial.

Fans should have confirmation of the report tonight.

