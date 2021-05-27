Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Education

Report: Emerson College Students Dodge on-Campus Housing With Domestic Partnerships

Emerson College has placed a temporary pause on the domestic partnership exemption as students dodge on-campus housing requirements

By Diane Cho

Emerson College sign
NBC10 Boston/NECN

Some students are using domestic partnerships as a way to get around a requirement to live on campus for the first three years at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, according to reports.

The Berkeley Beacon, Emerson's student newspaper, reported that students are dodging the nearly $20,000 per year price tag to live on campus, which doesn't include tuition. Among several exemptions to that housing requirement includes a domestic partnership that is recognized by the state of Massachusetts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To acquire a domestic partnership in Boston, couples are required to fill out a form and declare several qualifications, including that they share basic living expenses, are each other’s only domestic partner and that they are responsible for each other’s well-being.

Emerson College has since placed a temporary pause on the domestic partnership exemption, according to the Berkeley Beacon.

The Office of Housing and Residential Education to the college paper that it is to allow time to further examine individual requests and clarify the legitimate parameters of the exemption.

Local

forecast 2 hours ago

Sunny, Summery Thursday Before Wet Memorial Day Weekend

reopening Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mass. Casinos Can Fully Reopen Over Memorial Day Weekend

This article tagged under:

EducationBOSTONHousingEmerson CollegeOn campus
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us