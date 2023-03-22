Report: Jalen Mills Staying With Patriots on Revised Contract, Converting to Safety

Report: Jalen Mills staying with Patriots, could switch to safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We have a plot twist in the Jalen Mills saga.

The free-agent cornerback is staying with the New England Patriots on a revised one-year contract worth up to $ 6.1 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. The news comes after Schefter reported last Friday that New England was releasing Mills.

Mills may have hinted that a deal was coming Tuesday night with a simple emoji.

😁.. — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 21, 2023

Mills returning to New England is a surprising development that comes with another layer of intrigue: The 28-year-old plans to move from cornerback to safety in 2023, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz.





The day after his official release, Mills accepts an offer to return. Iâm also told he plans to go back to safety next season.



Mills has plenty of experience at the position; he started at safety as a junior for LSU in 2014 and started 15 games at the position as recently as 2020 for the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Mills indeed switches to safety, it will allow Jonathan Jones to remain at cornerback while Mills joins Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers on the safety depth chart following Devin McCourty's retirement. The Patriots also may look to add another cornerback via the NFL Draft or free agency.