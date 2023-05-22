No One Hurt in ‘Swatting' at St. John's Prep Amid Major Police Response

Officials are expected to give an update on the "swatting" incident at St. John's Prep soon. Watch in this story.

An active shooter was reported at St. John's Prep school in Danvers, Massachusetts, on Monday, but the school later said it's believed to have been a "swatting" incident and said everyone there was safe.

State police at the scene told parents that investigators had found the incident was "swatting" as well. Students, faculty and staff were sheltering in place over the active shooter report, an alert on the school's website had said, and some students fled on their own — police said some were found in the woods.

A police officer from Danvers, one of dozens who descended on the 175-acre campus, may have fired their gun accidentally, an incident that's under investigation, according to state police. The town said in a statement that the report of that gun going off, which had yet to be confirmed, "elevated the situation from a normal swatting response to an actual active shooter situation."

Read St. John's full statement:

Earlier this afternoon there was a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and State police reported to campus and the school entered an enhanced lockdown protocol. We believe that St. John's was the victim of a Swatting call. Everyone is safe, there have been no injuries and police are currently clearing campus buildings as we account for all students.

We ask that parents do not come to campus at this time. Please go to the Stop and Shop parking lot on route 62 in Danvers and await further instruction. As we are cleared to release students we will communicate that process to parents via phone and/or email.

The initial statement released from the school said: "There has been a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and State police are on site. Students, Faculty, and Staff are sheltering in place.We will further provide updates as soon as possible."

The statement from the town of Danvers noted that the investigation into what happened was still ongoing as of Monday afternoon, even though no one was found.

"Our deepest gratitude to area agencies for their response. We also commend the St. John’s Prep administration for their composure and cooperation as the situation unfolded. Their leadership in the face of chaos made a difference," the statement said.

State police said the size of the school necessitated such a large response.

"Swatting" incidents are hoax calls intended to bring out police when there is no danger. Waves of school swattings have been reported across Massachusetts and the country in recent months.

Over a few days in February, schools across Massachusetts were hit with hoax calls, canceling classes for thousands of students and prompting an FBI investigation.

Students returned to class on Wednesday unsure if they will be disrupted again after thousands of students across more than a dozen Massachusetts schools were impacted by “swatting” calls

A massive police presence was seen at St. John's Monday afternoon after the threat was reported at Benjamin Hall.

State police said that no threat was identified and no one was found injured, but dozens of officers continued to investigate. Parents of St. John's students were asked to head to reunite with their children at a Stop & Shop on Route 1 in Danvers.

At 1:49 PM several dozen Troopers and @DanversPolice responded to St. John’s Prep for report of a person with a gun at the school. Immediate entry made and no threats identified at this time. Teams doing secondary sweeps. We are aware of no injuries at this time. More to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 22, 2023

UPDATE 2–Teams still conducting sweeps, still no threats detected. Students who fled school grounds on their own are being directed/shuttled to Stop and Shop, 301 Newbury St (Rt 1) Danvers. Parents can report there to be reunited with their children. https://t.co/lzXq4DmoF3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 22, 2023

St. John's is a 116-year-old all-boys Catholic middle and high school with about 1,500 students.

An active shooter threat was reported at another Massachusetts Catholic school on Monday — at Boston College High School. Boston police said that incident appeared to be a case of "swatting," a hoax call intended to bring out police when there is no danger.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

Elsewhere in the North Shore, the report of a threat at St. John's prompted a lockdown measure at another school, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School. It eventually canceled after-school activities.

We are currently in a stay-in-place due to an emergency at St. John’s Prep. There is no emergency on our campus. The stay-in-place allows us to continue teaching and learning while we wait for more information about the situation at St. John’s. pic.twitter.com/dbZa7kPhQ0 — Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School (@EssexNorthShore) May 22, 2023