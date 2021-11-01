Coast Guard Responds to Report of Downed Plane Near Nauset Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a plane that may have crashed off the coast of Cape Cod.
The downed air craft -- a piper 28 plane -- was reported off of Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts. At least one person on board, the Coast Guard said.
The single-engine plane was expected to land in Chatham Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. The U.S. Air Force called the Coast Guard around 10:30 p.m. about the missing plane.
Rescue crews are searching with two boats and a helicopter in conjunction with the local harbormaster.
No further information was immediately available.