Coast Guard Responds to Report of Downed Plane Near Nauset Beach

Two boats and a helicopter were deployed by the U.S. Coast Guard in the search for a downed plane off of Nauset Beach

By Mary Markos and Kirsten Glavin

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a plane that may have crashed off the coast of Cape Cod.

The downed air craft -- a piper 28 plane -- was reported off of Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts. At least one person on board, the Coast Guard said.

The single-engine plane was expected to land in Chatham Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. The U.S. Air Force called the Coast Guard around 10:30 p.m. about the missing plane.

Rescue crews are searching with two boats and a helicopter in conjunction with the local harbormaster.

No further information was immediately available.

