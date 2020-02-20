Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Report of Man With Assault Rifle on Orange Line Train Causes Alarm

The man was found with two paintball guns that resembled long rifles

By Marc Fortier

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston/MBTA Transit Police

A report of a man with an assault rifle caused alarm on an MBTA Orange Line train on Wednesday afternoon.

MBTA Transit Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man carrying an assault rifle on board a southbound Orange Line train.

Officers met the train as it was pulling into State Street station and cleared passengers from the area. Based on a description provided to officers, they were able to quickly locate the man inside the train car.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 21 mins ago

4 Family Members From Mass. Killed in Crash Near Disney World: What We Know

BOSTON 1 hour ago

New Office, Retail Building Pitched for ‘Last Developable Parcel’ on Newbury Street

Police said the man, later identified as Joseph Driscoll, 41, of South Boston, was found with two duffle bags containing two paintball guns that resembled long rifles. He was also had fireworks with him.

Officers subsequently learned that there were outstanding warrants for Driscoll's arrest out of Quincy and Dorchester district courts for shoplifting and narcotics violations.

He was taken into custody and transported to MBTA Transit Police headquarters for booking. No bail or court information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONmbtaMBTA Transit PoliceOrange LineJoseph Driscoll
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us