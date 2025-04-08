Report of naked man with a gun prompts heavy police response, shelter in place

A call reporting a naked man with a rifle in Maine on Monday prompted a heavy law enforcement response a shelter in place and the shutdown of several local roads.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 2:45 p.m. Monday of a naked male subject who had emerged from the woods along Knights Hill Road in Sweden carrying a rifle. The male was covered in mud and woods debris and interacted with several contractors at a nearby jobsite.

Witnesses told responding deputies that the naked male had emerged from the woods alone. He was carrying a rifle and said that his friend had been shot and needed assistance. The male then walked back into the woods and disappeared from sight.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Bridgton police and the Sweden Fire Department all deployed resources to the area. A perimeter was established and roads in the area were closed off. A Cod Red was activated, and neighbors in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man, formerly of Cambridge, Maine, was found at a nearby residence and taken into protective custody. He was treated on scene for minor injuries to his feet and taken to Bridgton Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

A K9 team located numerous items of clothing, other personal property and footprints in the snow and mud. A high-powered pellet rifle was located and seized at the residence where the man was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said at this time there are no criminal charges pending. They said theiir investigation has not discovered any credible information that anyone else was involved or injured in the woods. They said they believe the man acted alone and there is no danger to the public.