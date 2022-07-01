Report: Racist Language Used in Georgetown-Roxbury Football Game

A four-month investigation revealed the extent of racial slurs used by Georgetown High School players against Roxbury Prep's predominantly Black and Hispanic team during a game last fall, according to reports.

A 53-page report from a former federal prosecutor was commissioned by the schools to dig into allegations of racist behavior against Georgetown's mostly white players after a fight broke out between both teams during a game on September 17, 2021.

Georgetown school officials said a the time that there was a "physical altercation" during the game that involved players from both teams and several coaches. The two districts paid a combined $150,000 for the investigation.

The report found that Roxbury Prep players or coaches were targets of at least four racial slurs by players and spectators, according to the Boston Globe. Georgetown High School administrators, coaches and game officials all failed to address these complaints in a timely manner, the report found.

No Georgetown coaches or faculty used racial epithets, despite claims to the contrary by a Roxbury Prep coach. And for their part, Roxbury Prep coaches heightened tensions by angrily accusing officials and physically grabbing Georgetown players, the report found.

Two Roxbury players used the "N" word in a hostile and inappropriate manner toward white Georgetown spectators, the newspaper reported.

Ultimately, the report concludes that Georgetown High fail to provide a safe and welcoming space for the Black players and coaches of the visiting team, subjecting them to a racially hostile environment.