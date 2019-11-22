Report: Kyrie Irving Won’t Travel to Boston for Celtics-Nets Game

To no one's surprise, it looks like Kyrie Irving's anticipated return to Boston will be delayed.

The former Boston Celtics guard will not travel with the Nets for Wednesday night's matchup, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Irving has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury.

Vardon reports Irving "needs another week of rehabilitation, at minimum" and he could play next Friday when the C's face off against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Irving left Boston for Brooklyn in free agency over the summer after telling Celtics fans in the preseason he would re-sign. C's great Paul Pierce said Friday on ESPN he expects "the loudest boos in league history" when Irving makes his long-awaited return to TD Garden.

Unfortunately, it appears that moment will have to wait.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.