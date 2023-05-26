Armed Man Killed During Police Shooting in Manchester, NH

A man was killed Friday morning during a police shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, the state's attorney general's office announced.

Investigators from the AG's office and New Hampshire State Police were responding Friday morning to the reported police shooting, which they said happened at a home on Mammoth Road.

Manchester police initially responded to the home at around 3:30 a.m. Friday for a 911 report of a person with a gun, a news release said. The officers who responded found the man outside the home, and during the encounter, "multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms," the AG's office said.

Authorities performed life saving measures on the man, but he died after being shot, officials said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled to happen on Friday.

No one else, including any police officers, was hurt during the incident.

The names of the police officers have not been released either, as they are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers had body cameras.

Additional details have not been released, and authorities said that the "exact circumstances" remained under investigation. The AG's office said more information would be released when it becomes available.