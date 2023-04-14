Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Roxbury

2 People Shot in Roxbury; Boston Police Investigating

No arrests have been made in the case, authorities said

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were shot early Friday morning in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, the city's police department has confirmed.

Boston police officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to a report of two people shot on St. James Street, the department said. Both were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said that the two victims are expected to recover and are being treated.

There have not been any arrests made in the case.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Department.

More Roxbury News

Boston Police Department Apr 4

17-Year-Old Arrested After Months-Long Investigation Into Roxbury Murder

Boston Mar 24

Arrest Made Months After Deadly Shooting Near Roxbury School

This article tagged under:

Roxbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us