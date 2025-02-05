Mattapan

Reported shooting under investigation in Mattapan

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

An apparent shooting investigation was underway overnight in the Mattapan section of Boston.

Boston EMS confirmed that its crews responded to a reported shooting at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Tennis Road in Mattapan.

The agency said one person was transported from the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

