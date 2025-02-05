Reported shooting under investigation in Mattapan

An apparent shooting investigation was underway overnight in the Mattapan section of Boston.
Boston EMS confirmed that its crews responded to a reported shooting at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Tennis Road in Mattapan.
The agency said one person was transported from the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
